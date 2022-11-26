Man arrested on multiple drug charges after Daviess County traffic stop

A man has been arrested on several drug charges after a traffic stop in Daviess County, Indiana, according to police.
Washington police say an officer pulled over a vehicle on East National Highway near Meridian Street on Friday around 10:30 for a traffic violation.
Authorities say Deputy with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and his K9 responded to assist.
Authorities say the K9 detected the odor of illegal narcotics, leading to a search of the vehicle.
Officers discovered around 12 pounds of Marijuana and approximately 124 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms.
The driver, 35-year-old Sean Monroe of Vincennes, was arrested on charges of Operating a vehicle while intoxicated controlled substance, possession of Marijuana, and possession of a schedule I controlled substance.