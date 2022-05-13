Man arrested on rape charge in Union County

A man was recently arrested in Morganfield after being accused of raping a victim under the age of 12.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 34-year-old Jesse L. Fuqua had been arrested and charged with the crime.
According to UCSO, Fuqua was located in Morganfield by deputies, and by a K9 unit from the Sturgis Police Department.
He was arrested after an indictment warrant was served on the charge of Rape 1st Degree Victim Under 12 Years of Age.
Fuqua was booked into the Webster County Jail on a $50,000 bond.