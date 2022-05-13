 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man arrested on rape charge in Union County

  • 0
Jesse Fuqua Webster County Jail photo

Jesse Fuqua (Webster County Jail photo)

A man was recently arrested in Morganfield after being accused of raping a victim under the age of 12.

The Union County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that 34-year-old Jesse L. Fuqua had been arrested and charged with the crime.

According to UCSO, Fuqua was located in Morganfield by deputies, and by a K9 unit from the Sturgis Police Department.

He was arrested after an indictment warrant was served on the charge of Rape 1st Degree Victim Under 12 Years of Age.

Fuqua was booked into the Webster County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

