Man Arrested on Sexual Assault Charges After Offering Victim a Ride Home

An Evansville man is facing charges tonight after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman that he offered a ride to.
27-year-old Cody Austin Layson was arrested Sunday morning on one count of rape, after a young woman told police he sexually assaulted her and took a video of him forcing her to consent.
The two met at a Franklin Street bar when Layson offered the victim a ride home.
The victim told police it was late, the bar was closing, and she felt pressured to leave.
The victim said she noticed Layson taking a “weird” route to her house. That’s when he pulled into an alleyway where police say the assault took place.
According to the arrest affidavit, the victim told detectives she saw a nametag for Dick’s Sporting Goods hanging from the rearview mirror of Layson’s car.
Detectives spoke with the store manager who verified Layson’s full name.
Layson is currently being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond.