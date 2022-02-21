Man Arrested Twice for Burglaries of Webster County Business

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri... Ohio River at Mount Vernon. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Golconda. Ohio River at Paducah. .Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River. Minor flooding is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement, except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs. The river is 2500 feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky side. At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current lock and dam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5 feet early Saturday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&