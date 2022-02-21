Man Arrested Twice for Burglaries of Webster County Business

A Providence, Kentucky man was arrested on Sunday after burglarizing a local business for the second time, according to police.
The Providence Police Department says officers were called to a burglary at Mark Hudson’s Garage on Maple Street on Sunday.
Through the use of security camera footage, PPD says 30-year-old Kenzel Copeland was identified as a suspect.
Around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, authorities executed a search warrant at Copeland's home on Princeton Street. Inside, they say they found Copeland with a hammer they believe was used in the break-in.
Copeland was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree - but police say this isn't the first time Copeland has been charged for a burglary at the business.
Back in October of 2020, Copeland was sentenced to three years for crimes related to the burglary of the same garage. He was released from jail in January of 2021, and ultimately returned to Providence.
Police say Copeland's criminal history also includes convictions for Assault, Wanton Endangerment, Promoting Contraband, Resisting Arrest, Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Trafficking in Drugs.