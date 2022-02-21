Man Arrested Twice for Burglaries of Webster County Business

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Golconda.
Ohio River at Paducah.

.Heavy rain that fell last week, combined with expected rain this
week, will cause continued rises on the Ohio River.  Minor flooding
is forecast at all points on the Ohio mentioned in this statement,
except for Shawneetown, where moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.
At 46.0 feet, Highway 662 near the old Lock and Dam 47 begins to
flood. This is approximately 1/2 mile downstream from the current
lock and dam.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 41.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.5
feet early Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT THROUGH
TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...All of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From Midnight CST tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground.
Widespread amounts of 2 to 3 inches are forecast, and locally
higher totals are possible especially across west Kentucky
into southeast Missouri and far southern Illinois.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Man Arrested Twice for Burglaries of Webster County Business

  • Updated
  • 0
Burglary graphic

A Providence, Kentucky man was arrested on Sunday after burglarizing a local business for the second time, according to police.

The Providence Police Department says officers were called to a burglary at Mark Hudson’s Garage on Maple Street on Sunday. 

Through the use of security camera footage, PPD says 30-year-old Kenzel Copeland was identified as a suspect.

Around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, authorities executed a search warrant at Copeland's home on Princeton Street. Inside, they say they found Copeland with a hammer they believe was used in the break-in.

Copeland was arrested and lodged in the Webster County Jail for Burglary 3rd, Theft by Unlawful Taking, and Criminal Mischief 3rd Degree - but police say this isn't the first time Copeland has been charged for a burglary at the business.

Back in October of 2020, Copeland was sentenced to three years for crimes related to the burglary of the same garage. He was released from jail in January of 2021, and ultimately returned to Providence.

Police say Copeland's criminal history also includes convictions for Assault, Wanton Endangerment, Promoting Contraband, Resisting Arrest, Burglary, Criminal Mischief, and Trafficking in Drugs.

Kenzel Copeland mug shot via Webster County Jail

30-Year-Old Kenzel Copeland (Webster County Jail)

Tags

