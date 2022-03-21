Man Arrested, Woman Sent to Hospital After Monday Morning Shooting in Evansville

One person was arrested and another hospitalized after an incident that happened on E. Riverside Drive in Evansville, Indiana on Monday morning.
Officers with the Evansville Police Department were sent to a home on E. Riverside Drive near S. Alvord Boulevard around 8:00 a.m. on Monday after several 911 callers reported hearing multiple gunshots.
While officers were on their way to the house, EPD says another 911 caller who was inside the home reported that a woman had been shot, and that the shooter was still in the house.
EPD says officers surrounded the home when they got there, and that the EPD SWAT Bearcat was brought to the scene.
After some time, EPD says a woman came out of the house and walked up to an EPD officer. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance after being shot, but her current condition is unknown.
During a brief standoff, EPD says the suspect was shining a light at officers from inside the house. A few minutes later, police say the man came outside but was uncooperative, even raising his hands toward officers in a "shooter's stance" at one point.
EPD says the man tried to walk off, but that a K9 was deployed. A TASER was also used on the man while taking him into custody, according to police.
Police identified the suspect as 39-year-old Sendaneo Wallace of Evansville. They say he was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Battery Committed with a Deadly Weapon, Battery on a Public Safety Officer, Burglary, and Resisting Law Enforcement.
Wallace and three EPD Officers were later treated for minor injuries sustained during the struggle. EPD also said that a handgun was later found outside the house.
Police believe that Wallace fired several shots into a home across the street before going into the home where the woman was shot, but no one was injured as a result of that incident.