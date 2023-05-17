Man caught on camera robbing and ransacking cars in Madisonville neighborhood

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) —Several Madisonville homeowners woke up to find their cars ransacked. They did find one piece of evidence, though, that might lead police to the person responsible.
This all happened in the Ridgewood neighborhood on Madisonville’s north side Wednesday morning.
Police say, a few other reports came from other nearby neighborhoods too.
We’re told several cars were ransacked and several items were stolen.
“Right now, we know that a handgun was stolen, a backpack with some cash app cards and things of that nature, and then I believe a young lady’s purse was stolen also,” Major Jason McKnight with the Madisonville Police Department says.
A few residents were able to capture the person of interest on their home security cameras, and police say those videos have been instrumental in identifying the suspect.
“We do have somebody in mind because obviously the video was pretty clear,” Major McKnight tells 44News.
Eric Hill, a homeowner in the neighborhood, found his car trashed on Wednesday.
Fortunately, nothing was stolen. Eric says, “This is a great neighborhood. It’s full of families and professionals, and honestly after I saw these idiots violating our privacy and trespassing on our property, it just made me mad.”