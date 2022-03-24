Man Charged for Shooting on Franklin Street in Evansville

A man has been arrested and charged in connection to a shooting that happened on Franklin Street in Evansville, Indiana.

Police say 27-year-old Jeremiah Heller of Rockport was arrested early Thursday morning in connection to the shooting, which happened around 2:00 a.m. on March 18, sending one person to the hospital.

Police said they identified Heller as a suspect in the shooting by interviewing witnesses and reviewing security camera footage.

After identifying Heller, police say they also learned that he had an active warrant from the US Marshal's Office for probation violation, and that he was convicted of Robbery out of Henderson, Kentucky.

Police arrested Heller and booked him into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of Battery Committed With a Deadly Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon, Criminal Recklessness with a Deadly Weapon, and Carrying a Handgun without a License.

He remains in the jail on no bond until his first hearing on Thursday afternoon.