Man Charged in 2021 Evansville Murder of Keshon Hensley

The Evansville Police Department says charges have been filed in a murder investigation that began back in 2021.
Nearly one year ago on March 14, 2021, EPD Officers were called to the area of Sunburst Avenue in reference to a person down.
There, officers located the victim, Keshon Hensley, lying on the ground. EPD said Hensley had been shot and killed.
Over the course of their investigation, EPD says detectives determined that 36-year-old Jerrme Cartwright of Evansville was the suspect in the murder investigation.
On Monday, March 7, 2022, Cartwright was served with an arrest warrant for the murder of Hensley.
EPD says Cartwright was already in the Vanderburgh County Confinement Center for an unrelated charge when the warrant was served.