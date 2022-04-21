 Skip to main content
Man charged in the murder of a Wayne County Deputy to be sentenced Friday

  • Updated
Claire Dugan

In the past month, Ray Tate pleaded guilty to one count of murder.

On Friday, he will learn his fate for the crime.

After a string of violent crimes that spanned multiple counties, Tate will face a judge Friday morning to receive his sentence.

Tate is the man accused of shooting and killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy back in December.

The crime spree began when Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was killed during a traffic stop along 1-64 in Illinois.

Following the killing, Tate is accused of going on a violent crime spree that involved multiple carjackings, shootings, a kidnapping, and a hostage situation.

Just last week, Tate was caught trying to escape from jail.

While Tate was originally facing dozens of charges, he accepted a plea deal in March. Pleading guilty to one count of murder. All other charges were dropped.

Tate’s sentencing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday morning.

44News will have coverage of everything happening inside the courtroom.

