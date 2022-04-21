Man charged in the murder of a Wayne County Deputy to be sentenced Friday

In the past month, Ray Tate pleaded guilty to one count of murder.
On Friday, he will learn his fate for the crime.
After a string of violent crimes that spanned multiple counties, Tate will face a judge Friday morning to receive his sentence.
Tate is the man accused of shooting and killing a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy back in December.
The crime spree began when Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley was killed during a traffic stop along 1-64 in Illinois.
Following the killing, Tate is accused of going on a violent crime spree that involved multiple carjackings, shootings, a kidnapping, and a hostage situation.
Just last week, Tate was caught trying to escape from jail.
While Tate was originally facing dozens of charges, he accepted a plea deal in March. Pleading guilty to one count of murder. All other charges were dropped.
Tate’s sentencing is scheduled to start at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
44News will have coverage of everything happening inside the courtroom.