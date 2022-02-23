Man Charged With Child Molesting in Evansville

A 34-year-old Evansville, Indiana man was arrested and charged with Child Molesting after a young victim who claimed he sexually abused them was interviewed at Holly's House, according to investigators with the Evansville Police Department.
Randall Johnson Jr. was arrested and charged with the crime on Tuesday afternoon after the victim reported the abuse to an adult at school.
After the victim reported the abuse, authorities were contacted to investigate.
After interviewing the victim at Holly's House and Johnson at EPD headquarters, police say Johnson was arrested and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he is currently being held on no bond.
Johnson is scheduled for a probable cause hearing in court on Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m.