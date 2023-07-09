Man charged with DUI after child injured in rollover crash

DAVIESS COUNTY, KY. (WEVV)— A man is behind bars after a rollover crash on Sunday morning.
Daviess County Sheriff's deputies say they were sent to Highway 56 around 12:19 a.m. for a pole down in the road.
According to the press release, a deputy arrived and found a broken utility pole and wires blocking the road and a vehicle upside down that seemed to have rolled over multiple times in the front yard of a house.
Authorities say Teodulo Gonzalez and his juvenile kids were inside the car at the time.
One of the juveniles was uninjured, and one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to the affidavit, the investigation showed Gonzalez was under the influence of alcohol.
Gonzalez was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, wanton endangerment, license to be in possession, and two counts of criminal mischief.