Man charged with DUI after crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— An Evansville man faces multiple charges after crashing his car while driving intoxicated, according to authorities.
Deputies say they saw Travis Baird driving near St. Joseph Ave. and the Lloyd Expressway without headlights or taillights on Sunday around 3:10 a.m.
Authorities say Baird then sat at a green stop light, and right before the light changed, he drove off going 60-70 mph in a 40 mph zone.
According to authorities, deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop near Wabash Avenue. However, Baird continued driving until he hit a curb near 9th Avenue and stopped his car at the Fulton Exit.
According to the affidavit, Baird's speech was slurred, and his vehicle smelled like alcohol and marijuana.
Baird had a breath alcohol content of 0.111.
Baird was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicating and one count of possession of marijuana.