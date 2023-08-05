Man charged with DUI after crashing into fence, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man faces multiple charges after crashing into a fence while driving under the influence, according to the Evansville Police Department.
Officers were sent to the crash on Covert Ave. on Friday around 10:40 p.m.
Authorities say they found Avinadab Roblero's car stuck on a fence, which had busted and fallen onto the ground.
Authorities say Roblero showed signs of impairment and couldn't stand on his own.
According to the affidavit, officers saw a passenger unconscious inside the car. He was given medical attention.
Authorities say there were several open containers of beer and a bottle of Tequila inside the car.
Roblero was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on two DUI charges, leaving the scene of a crash, and operating without a license.