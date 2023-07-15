 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT
CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air for today, July 16 for the following Southwest Indiana
counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from 7 AM this morning to midnight CDT
tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Man charged with DUI after hit-and-run

  • Updated
  • 0
Scott Mcqueen

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) An Evansville man is behind bars after leaving the scene of a drunk driving crash, according to Evansville Police.

Officers say they were driving on Riverside Drive when they saw a car sideswipe a curb and hit a light pole. The car continued driving but stopped when police initiated emergency lights.

According to the affidavit, Scott Mcqueen got out of the car and ran away. Authorities say they initiated a pursuit of Mcqueen and later found him climbing a fence.

According to the affidavit, Mcqueen told officers the car belonged to his mother and that he was driving it earlier. When officers asked what Mcqueen hit with a car, he said he did not hit anything. He did not respond when officers asked why he ran away from them.

Officers say Mcqueen admitted to having four shots of liquor and two beers in the last hour and a half.

Mcqueen was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

 

Recommended for you