Man charged with DUI after hit-and-run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) An Evansville man is behind bars after leaving the scene of a drunk driving crash, according to Evansville Police.
Officers say they were driving on Riverside Drive when they saw a car sideswipe a curb and hit a light pole. The car continued driving but stopped when police initiated emergency lights.
According to the affidavit, Scott Mcqueen got out of the car and ran away. Authorities say they initiated a pursuit of Mcqueen and later found him climbing a fence.
According to the affidavit, Mcqueen told officers the car belonged to his mother and that he was driving it earlier. When officers asked what Mcqueen hit with a car, he said he did not hit anything. He did not respond when officers asked why he ran away from them.
Officers say Mcqueen admitted to having four shots of liquor and two beers in the last hour and a half.
Mcqueen was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail for leaving the scene of a crash, resisting law enforcement, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated.