Man charged with Intimidation and Resisting after setting fire to security cameras

EVANSVILLE, In (WEVV) - A house call lands an Evansville man behind bars with additional charges.
Police say they were called to a home along Tremont Road Saturday night, after reports Dustin Ireland set fire to security cameras.
We're told the home was full of smoke and Ireland refused to leave.
Police say Ireland was tased and taken into custody.
According to reports, a woman told authorities Ireland put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her two days prior.
Ireland is charged with Intimidation and Resisting Law Enforcement.