...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent
rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this
week and beyond.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Man Charged With Murder After Two Shot, One Dead in Ohio County

  • Updated
Aaron McQuady of Sebree via Ohio County Jail

Aaron McQuady, 33, of Sebree (Ohio County Jail photo)

A Sebree, Kentucky man is facing charges of murder and assault after a deadly incident that happened in Ohio County on Saturday.

The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in Rockport on Saturday after someone called 911 and reported gunshots.

When deputies got to the home, they say they found two men laying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the sheriff's office, both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them died from their wounds. The sheriff's office identified the man who died as Matthew Wallace.

During the investigation, the sheriff's office says it determined that 33-year-old Aaron McQuady of Sebree had traveled to Rockport during the late hours of Saturday night, where he used multiple firearms to shoot at the two victims and their homes.

The sheriff's office says that there were multiple families and children present during the incident who could have been harmed, and that the entire incident was captured on security cameras in the area.

McQuady was located by officials at his home in Sebree on Sunday, where he was taken into custody and charged with Murder and Assault, according to the sheriff's office.

The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are expected.

