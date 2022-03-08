Man Charged With Murder After Two Shot, One Dead in Ohio County

A Sebree, Kentucky man is facing charges of murder and assault after a deadly incident that happened in Ohio County on Saturday.
The Ohio County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to a home in Rockport on Saturday after someone called 911 and reported gunshots.
When deputies got to the home, they say they found two men laying in a driveway with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to the sheriff's office, both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them died from their wounds. The sheriff's office identified the man who died as Matthew Wallace.
During the investigation, the sheriff's office says it determined that 33-year-old Aaron McQuady of Sebree had traveled to Rockport during the late hours of Saturday night, where he used multiple firearms to shoot at the two victims and their homes.
The sheriff's office says that there were multiple families and children present during the incident who could have been harmed, and that the entire incident was captured on security cameras in the area.
McQuady was located by officials at his home in Sebree on Sunday, where he was taken into custody and charged with Murder and Assault, according to the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing and that additional charges are expected.