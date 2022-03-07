 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 38.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river will fall below flood stage later today,
dropping to 36.5 feet tomorrow morning, and then begin rising
early tomorrow afternoon. It will then rise above flood stage
again Wednesday morning, cresting at 42.4 feet Friday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man Charged With Murder and Assault in Ohio County Investigation

Aaron McQuady of Sebree via Ohio County Jail

Aaron McQuady, 33, of Sebree (Ohio County Jail photo)

A 33-year-old man is facing some serious charges as the result of an investigation being conducted by the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.

33-year-old Aaron McQuady of Sebree was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Jail on charges of Murder and 1st Degree Assault on Sunday morning as a result of an investigation being led by the sheriff's office.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, McQuady was arrested in connection to a murder investigation that has been going on since Saturday night.

No further information has been released at this time, but we're expecting to hear more details from the sheriff's office later Monday evening.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.

