Man Charged With Murder and Assault in Ohio County Investigation

A 33-year-old man is facing some serious charges as the result of an investigation being conducted by the Ohio County Sheriff's Office.
33-year-old Aaron McQuady of Sebree was arrested and booked into the Ohio County Jail on charges of Murder and 1st Degree Assault on Sunday morning as a result of an investigation being led by the sheriff's office.
According to the Ohio County Sheriff's Office, McQuady was arrested in connection to a murder investigation that has been going on since Saturday night.
No further information has been released at this time, but we're expecting to hear more details from the sheriff's office later Monday evening.
