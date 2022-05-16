Man dead after Sunday morning ATV crash in Warrick County

A 76-year-old man was killed in an ATV crash that happened on Sunday morning in Warrick County, Indiana, according to the coroner's office.
Warrick County Coroner Sarah Seaton says 76-year-old Gary Gatewood of Dale died shortly before 9:00 a.m. Sunday from injuries sustained in the single-vehicle crash.
Seaton says that he was the driver of the ATV, and that he was alone at the time of the crash.
The coroner's office says Gatewood was spotted by a passerby near the intersection of SR 161 and Dale Road, and that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to Seaton, an autopsy showed that Gatewood died from a severe head injury. She says he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are not suspected as contributing to the accident, but toxicology is pending. Indiana DNR is in charge of the investigation.