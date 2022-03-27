Man Dead After Wreck on Wendell Ford Expressway Sunday Afternoon in Daviess County

A 53-year-old man is dead after a single car wreck on the Wendell Ford Expressway under the bridge of HWY 603 Sunday afternoon.
Police say the driver was not wearing his seat belt.
Daviess County Sheriff Barry Smith said the crash happened just after 2 p.m., after the driver drove off the roadway and into three of the four pillars of the bridge in a pickup truck.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, while the passenger was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in critical condition.
Police say she had to be rescued by fire crews because she was pinned down underneath the car.
The accident was most likely caused by a medical event the driver suffered while driving, according to police.
While the bypass is open, one lane was closed for eastbound traffic.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.