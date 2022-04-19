Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Central City

Authorities in Central City, Kentucky, say a man died after being hit by a vehicle late Monday night.
The Central City Police Department says its officers were called to the area of the 58 mile-marker of the Western Kentucky Parkway on Monday night around 10:30 p.m. for a vehicle-vs-pedestrian crash with injuries.
When they got there, officers found 38-year-old Edwin Arndell injured in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No other information has been released at this time, but the police department says the crash is still under investigation.
The Central City Fire Department, Muhlenberg County EMS, Muhlenberg County Coroner's Office, Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office, and Muhlenberg County Dispatch all assisted.