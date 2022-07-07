Man dies after reportedly being struck by lightning in Madisonville

A man who was reportedly struck by lightning over the weekend in Madisonville, Kentucky, has died.
Officials with Vanderbilt Health System say 38-year-old Zach Cook passed away on Wednesday night.
Madisonville Fire Department crews originally responded to an incident on Bean Cemetery Road in Madisonville around 3 p.m. Saturday. At the scene, firefighters found Cook injured. They performed CPR until Cook was taken to Baptist Health Deaconess Hospital, before later being moved to the Vanderbilt facility in Nashville.
Witnesses at the scene told firefighters that Cook had been struck by lightning. A post on the Mad City RC Flyers Facebook page says Cook was out flying an RC plane when he was hit by the lightning.
According to the Barnett Strother Funeral Home website, Cook's funeral arrangements are currently pending.