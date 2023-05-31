Man dies in crash one day after his son's death

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A deadly crash that happened in Knox County was a tragedy on a tragedy for a family that was already mourning the loss of a loved one.
The Daugherty family lost Patrick Wade Daugherty Jr., a brother, son, and father, on Monday, and less than 24 hours later, his father, Patrick Daugherty, was in a single-car accident in Knox County.
Knox County Sheriff Doug Vantlin told 44News ”the vehicle ran off the right side of the road, reentered the roadway, looked like it over-corrected, exited the roadway a second time, and struck a tree.”
Patrick Daugherty was traveling southbound on N Lower Fort Knox Rd. when his vehicle lost control. Daugherty’s car was heavily damaged, and he was killed in the crash.
The investigation of the crash and a witness’s account indicate that Daugherty struggled to regain control of the vehicle. ”We did measure out approximately 294 feet of skid marks prior to the vehicle striking the tree on the right side of the roadway," Sheriff Vantlin said.
The day of the crash, Patrick Daugherty posted about his struggle with making preparations for his son’s funeral.
Police are waiting for a toxicology report from the coroner’s office before they can rule out drugs or alcohol as a cause of the crash.