Man faces charges for driving under the influence after traffic stop

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop, according to police.
According to officers, Charles Ziebach was driving on Kratzville Road on Friday just before midnight when he rolled past the stop sign. He then started drifting into the oncoming lanes of traffic.
Officers say they initiated a traffic stop near West Mill Road.
According to the affidavit, Ziebach smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes.
Authorities say Ziebach struggled to balance while performing standardized field sobriety tests.
According to officers, Ziebach tested 0.212 on a portable breath test.
He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disregarding stop signs, and unsafe lane movement.