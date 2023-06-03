 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for today,
Saturday, June 3rd for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man faces charges for driving under the influence after traffic stop

Charles Ziebach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— A man faces multiple charges after a traffic stop, according to police. 

According to officers, Charles Ziebach was driving on Kratzville Road on Friday just before midnight when he rolled past the stop sign. He then started drifting into the oncoming lanes of traffic. 

Officers say they initiated a traffic stop near West Mill Road. 

According to the affidavit, Ziebach smelled like alcohol and had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. 

Authorities say Ziebach struggled to balance while performing standardized field sobriety tests. 

According to officers, Ziebach tested 0.212 on a portable breath test.

He was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail for three counts of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, disregarding stop signs, and unsafe lane movement. 

