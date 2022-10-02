Man facing charges after allegedly strangling child's mother

An Evansville man is facing charges after allegedly strangling his child's mother.
Evansville police say officers were dispatched to a home on Jefferson Avenue, for domestic violence in progress early Saturday morning.
After the officers arrived at the residence, 28-year-old Davion Lemay Robinson was taken into custody.
The victim told police she was arguing with Davion when he began to choke her to the point of blacking out.
Davion said he did not touch the victim.
Police say they saw red marks on the victim's neck.
Davion was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on a $500 bond.