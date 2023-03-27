Man facing child solicitation charges after being lured by a child advocacy group

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations
during the first half of the week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY
SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Sunday the stage was 36.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 40.7 feet early Thursday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 28.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.5 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man facing child solicitation charges after being lured by a child advocacy group

  • Updated
  • 0
Erik Fisher

Erik Fisher was arrested on a Child Solicitation charge after the online group Pradator Catchers Incorporated notified Vanderburgh County deputies he was planning to meet an underage victim.

 Tommy Mason

Erik Fisher faces Child Solicitation charges after the online group Predator Catchers Incorporated posed as a young victim planned a meet-up location in Evansville.

A man faces charges for Child Solicitation charges after a recent investigation.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says, deputies were called to the C-V-S location along Weston Road for a report of disorderly conduct.

Authorities say, Erik Fisher was communication with an undercover organization called Predator Catchers Incorporated out of Indianapolis.

The first online encounter with Fisher was made on March 24. 

The 26-year old then made his way to a meet up spot for an encounter with who he thought was a young girl on Saturday, March 25.

Fisher told the "Girl" he wanted to hook up with her.

He was arrested at the scene, and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

