Man facing child solicitation charges after being lured by a child advocacy group

A man faces charges for Child Solicitation charges after a recent investigation.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says, deputies were called to the C-V-S location along Weston Road for a report of disorderly conduct.
Authorities say, Erik Fisher was communication with an undercover organization called Predator Catchers Incorporated out of Indianapolis.
The first online encounter with Fisher was made on March 24.
The 26-year old then made his way to a meet up spot for an encounter with who he thought was a young girl on Saturday, March 25.
Fisher told the "Girl" he wanted to hook up with her.
He was arrested at the scene, and booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.