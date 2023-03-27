Man facing child solicitation charges; lured by undercover group that exposes pedophiles

A man faces charges for child solicitation charges after a recent investigation.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says, deputies were called to the CVS location along Weston Road for a report of disorderly conduct.
Authorities say, Erik Fischer was in communication with an undercover organization called Predator Catchers Incorporated out of Indianapolis, believing he was actually in communication with a 14 year old girl named "Maddie."
Authorities say, the first online encounter with Fischer was made on March 24.
According to the group, Fischer originally blocked the "girl" in question, and then later unblocked her.
Authorities say, Fischer eventually told the "girl" he wanted to hook up with her.
The 26-year old then made his way to a meet up spot for an encounter with who he thought was the young girl on Saturday, March 25.
When he arrived, he was confronted by members of Predator Catchers at the CVS. The entire encounter was posted onto the groups Facebook page.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene during the lengthy confrontation, but he was not arrested at that time.
According to authorities, he was later interviewed by detectives, at which time he was placed under arrest, and charged with child solicitation, a level 4 felony.
He was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.