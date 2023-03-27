Man facing child solicitation charges; lured by undercover group that exposes pedophiles

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Crittenden, Union and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Henderson, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Warrick Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Union and Posey Counties.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations
during the first half of the week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 38.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:00 AM CDT Monday was 38.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.7
feet early Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood
stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 33.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.5 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Man facing child solicitation charges; lured by undercover group that exposes pedophiles

  • Updated
  • 0
Erik Fisher

Erik Fisher was arrested on a Child Solicitation charge after the online group Pradator Catchers Incorporated notified Vanderburgh County deputies he was planning to meet an underage victim.

 Tommy Mason

A man faces charges for child solicitation charges after a recent investigation.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says, deputies were called to the CVS location along Weston Road for a report of disorderly conduct.

Authorities say, Erik Fischer was in communication with an undercover organization called Predator Catchers Incorporated out of Indianapolis, believing he was actually in communication with a 14 year old girl named "Maddie."

Authorities say, the first online encounter with Fischer was made on March 24.

According to the group, Fischer originally blocked the "girl" in question, and then later unblocked her.

Authorities say, Fischer eventually told the "girl" he wanted to hook up with her.

The 26-year old then made his way to a meet up spot for an encounter with who he thought was the young girl on Saturday, March 25.

When he arrived, he was confronted by members of Predator Catchers at the CVS. The entire encounter was posted onto the groups Facebook page.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene during the lengthy confrontation, but he was not arrested at that time. 

According to authorities, he was later interviewed by detectives, at which time he was placed under arrest, and charged with child solicitation, a level 4 felony.

He was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

