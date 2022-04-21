Man falls from second-story during house fire

A man fell from a second-story roof, Thursday night, trying to escape a fire, according to the Evansville Fire Department.
EFD officials on the scene told 44News, the man was leaning out of a front window when they arrived at the E. Franklin Street home just after 9 p.m.
Before crews could get a ladder up to the man, he fell. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown.
Firefighters battled flames for about an hour.
A fire investigator was called to the scene, and as of 10:15 p.m., was waiting for hot spots to be put out in order to begin their work.