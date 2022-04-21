Man falls from second story window during Evansville house fire

A man fell from the second-story window of a home on E. Franklin Street Thursday night trying to escape a fire, according to the Evansville Fire Department.
EFD officials on the scene told 44News the man was leaning out of a front window when they arrived at the E. Franklin Street home just after 9:00 p.m. Thursday.
Before crews could get a ladder up to the man, he fell. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
The fire department says the man suffered injuries from the fall and had burns on various parts of his body. After being taken to Deaconess Midtown, he was life-flighted to a Louisville Hospital.
A fire investigator was called to the scene, and as of 10:15 p.m., was waiting for hot spots to be put out in order to begin their work.
EFD says the fire was eventually ruled as an accidental cooking fire.