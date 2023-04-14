Man found guilty in assisted-living facility rape trial

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) - The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office prosecuted Oscar Contreras Zamilpa for committing the crimes of rape, criminal confinement, and three counts of sexual battery.
In February of 2022, Evansville police were called to an assisted living facility in response to an anonymous tip reporting possible sexual assault.
The victim stated she had been raped by a man known as “Mike”, later identified as Oscar Contreras Zamilpa.
The victim told the officer she was helping Zamilpa move furniture, as they lived in the same apartment complex. According to the press release, that's when Zamilpa then confined her in the apartment and began to sexually assault her.
The victim was transported to Deaconess Midtown for a medical exam and for treatment of injuries.
Deputy Prosecutors presented DNA evidence and other medical evidence to secure a guilty verdict on all counts at trial.
Sentencing is scheduled for May 12th at the Vanderburgh Superior Court.