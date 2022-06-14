Man found guilty in attempted shooting of Evansville police officer, prosecutor says

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says a guilty verdict has been reached in the attempted shooting of a police officer.
The prosecutor's office says 30-year-old Andrew Lee Barnett of Henderson was found guilty of multiple charges after shooting at an Evansville Police Department officer back in 2020.
It happened on May 30, 2020, when someone called 911 to report Barnett for waving a pistol around in the air on Lodge Avenue near Van Bibber Avenue, according to prosecutors.
When police arrived, prosecutors say Barnett took off running, eventually pulling a gun and firing in the officer's direction. The police officer was uninjured.
At the time of the incident, the prosecutor's office says Barnett had an active warrant.
“Mr. Barnett took substantial steps towards ending the life of this police officer,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “This officer was running towards danger and used non-lethal methods to attempt to end this situation peacefully. Mr. Barnett pulled the gun and made this extremely dangerous.”
After a two-day trial, prosecutors say Barnett was found guilty of multiple felony charges, including attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement. He was also found guilty of the Firearm Sentencing Enhancement and Serious Violent Felon Sentencing Enhancement.
Barnett will now be sentenced on July 6 at 9:00 a.m.