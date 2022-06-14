Man found guilty in attempted shooting of Evansville police officer, prosecutor says

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 102 to 106 degrees Wednesday
afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Overnight lows will only fall into the
middle 70s to around 80, providing little relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and
health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency...call 9 1 1.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances.  This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has extended an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air through
Wednesday, June 15, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert remains in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday Night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man found guilty in attempted shooting of Evansville police officer, prosecutor says

Andrew Lee Barnett, 30, of Henderson, via Vanderburgh County Jail

Andrew Lee Barnett, 30, of Henderson, via Vanderburgh County Jail

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office says a guilty verdict has been reached in the attempted shooting of a police officer.

The prosecutor's office says 30-year-old Andrew Lee Barnett of Henderson was found guilty of multiple charges after shooting at an Evansville Police Department officer back in 2020.

It happened on May 30, 2020, when someone called 911 to report Barnett for waving a pistol around in the air on Lodge Avenue near Van Bibber Avenue, according to prosecutors.

When police arrived, prosecutors say Barnett took off running, eventually pulling a gun and firing in the officer's direction. The police officer was uninjured.

At the time of the incident, the prosecutor's office says Barnett had an active warrant.

“Mr. Barnett took substantial steps towards ending the life of this police officer,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “This officer was running towards danger and used non-lethal methods to attempt to end this situation peacefully. Mr. Barnett pulled the gun and made this extremely dangerous.”

After a two-day trial, prosecutors say Barnett was found guilty of multiple felony charges, including attempted aggravated battery, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, and resisting law enforcement. He was also found guilty of the Firearm Sentencing Enhancement and Serious Violent Felon Sentencing Enhancement.

Barnett will now be sentenced on July 6 at 9:00 a.m.

