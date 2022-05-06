Man hit and killed on New Hartford Road in Owensboro

Part of New Hartford Road in Owensboro, Kentucky, was closed Friday morning after a vehicle hit and killed a man.
Owensboro Police said that it happened around 5:14 a.m. on Friday on Old Hartford Road north of the US 60 Bypass.
According to police, the person who was hit was a 45-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene, but has not been identified.
After remaining closed for about two hours, the road opened back up to traffic around 7:45 a.m.
OPD's Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the incident, but no other details have been released at this time.
Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates.