Man hospitalized after shooting in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department says a man was shot Wednesday morning.
A police report says it happened in the area of Adams Avenue and S. Garvin Street around 11:45 a.m. Wednesday.
The man who was shot and two other witnesses were standing in an alley in the area when they told police they heard two gunshots.
One witness said they saw a maroon car, possibly an older Chevrolet Malibu, leaving north on Garvin Street towards Washington Avenue.
Police say the man was taken to Deaconess by ambulance with a gunshot wound to his upper-left thigh.
Investigators responded to the scene, but police say the victim didn't want to press charges.