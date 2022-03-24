Man Identified by Coroner After Standoff at Evansville Apartments

The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified a man who died during a fatal incident at an Evansville apartment complex.

The coroner's office says 39-year-old Walter Lee Baker Jr. was the man who died during the incident, which began on Wednesday night and ended early Thursday morning.

Baker Jr.'s autopsy is scheduled take place on Saturday.

Evansville Police said it all started on Wednesday night when they went to help US Marshals serve a federal arrest warrant at the Colonial Manor Apartments, which are at the corner of Henning Avenue and Ridgeway Avenue.

Police say that gunfire was exchanged during the incident and a standoff ensued, which finally came to an end around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday.

After the standoff came to an end, police told us that a suspect was found dead inside the apartment with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

When identifying Baker Jr. as the man who died, the coroner's office did not release any additional details or an official cause of death.

The Evansville Police Department will hold a press conference at 3:00 p.m. Thursday to release more information on the incident.