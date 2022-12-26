 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Black Ice and Roadway Refreezing Possible Tonight...

A cold front will sweep through the region tonight. Light snow,
with accumulations up to one inch are possible along the front.
Temperatures behind the front will fall into the upper teens to
low 20s. Wet roadways may refreeze forming areas of black ice,
most likely on untreated secondary roads, bridges, and
overpasses. Areas of light freezing drizzle are also possible
after midnight, particularly across southwest Indiana and the
Pennyrile region of western Kentucky. This may cause additional
icing. Travelers should remain alert for changing roadway
conditions.

Man identified in Friday's fatal accident on Interstate 69

  • Updated
  • 0
Fatal Crash at I69 and Boonville New Harmony Rd
El'Agance Shemwell

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the person that passed away following an accident on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County December 23rd.

64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr. of Evansville passed away at the crash site Friday evening.  An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.

Fleming was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road.  Fleming was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Scott Township Fire Department.

According to deputies, the preliminary crash investigation suggests one vehicle crossed the median and struck the other involved vehicle head-on.

Investigation into the crash remains under investigation.

Tags

Recommended for you