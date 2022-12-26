Man identified in Friday's fatal accident on Interstate 69

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has identified the person that passed away following an accident on Interstate 69 in Vanderburgh County December 23rd.
64-year-old Berneard Fleming Sr. of Evansville passed away at the crash site Friday evening. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is pending.
Fleming was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Northbound I-69 near Boonville New Harmony Road. Fleming was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extracted by Scott Township Fire Department.
According to deputies, the preliminary crash investigation suggests one vehicle crossed the median and struck the other involved vehicle head-on.
Investigation into the crash remains under investigation.