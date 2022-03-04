Man Indicted on Jury Tampering Charge in Owensboro Murder Case

New information has been uncovered on a murder case out of Owensboro, Kentucky, that resulted in a mistrial.
Back in February, we reported that a mistrial was declared in the murder/dui case against 21-year-old Robert Garner.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office now tells us 43-year-old Joshua Story has been indicted on a jury tampering charge in relation to the case.
While Story was indicted for jury tampering, the sheriff's office says no arrest warrant has been issued at this time.
Garner was charged with murder and driving under the influence after a fatal crash that happened back in 2017. He was 18 at the time of his arrest in September of 2017, which followed a single-car crash that killed his passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover.
Garner's new trial date has now been set for Aug. 15.