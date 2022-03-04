 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown and Golconda.



.The Ohio River from Newburgh to Golconda will slowly fall through
the weekend, with levels dropping below flood stages from early to
the middle of next week.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor Moderate
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Friday the stage was 43.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 43.9
feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below
flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Danger Today...

The combination of gusty south winds, low relative humidities,
near record temperatures, and small fuels drying out from several
days of dry weather will aggravate burning conditions later
today. Given sustained winds of 15 to 20 mph and gusts of 30 to 35
mph, fires could become uncontrolled. Use caution if planning to
burn today and perhaps consider another day if possible.

Man Indicted on Jury Tampering Charge in Owensboro Murder Case

  • Updated
  • 0
gavel

New information has been uncovered on a murder case out of Owensboro, Kentucky, that resulted in a mistrial.

Back in February, we reported that a mistrial was declared in the murder/dui case against 21-year-old Robert Garner. 

The Daviess County Sheriff's Office now tells us 43-year-old Joshua Story has been indicted on a jury tampering charge in relation to the case.

While Story was indicted for jury tampering, the sheriff's office says no arrest warrant has been issued at this time.

Robert Garner mug shot

Robert Garner mug shot

Garner was charged with murder and driving under the influence after a fatal crash that happened back in 2017. He was 18 at the time of his arrest in September of 2017, which followed a single-car crash that killed his passenger, 21-year-old Cody Glover.

Garner's new trial date has now been set for Aug. 15.

