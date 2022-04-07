 Skip to main content
Man Injured in Wednesday Night Owensboro Shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
shell casing shooting graphic

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of W. 9th Street on Wednesday around 9:44 p.m.

While officers were checking the area, OPD says a man showed up at Owensboro Regional Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information should call OPD at (270) 687-8888. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.

