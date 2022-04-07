Man Injured in Wednesday Night Owensboro Shooting

Authorities in Owensboro, Kentucky, are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that sent one man to the hospital.
The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to a shooting in the area of W. 9th Street on Wednesday around 9:44 p.m.
While officers were checking the area, OPD says a man showed up at Owensboro Regional Hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.
Detectives are still investigating the shooting.
Anyone with information should call OPD at (270) 687-8888. You can also leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.