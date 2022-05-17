Man killed in Wayne County crash

One man is dead after his semi ran off the road in Wayne County, Illinois.
The Illinois State Police has identified the driver as 41-Year-Old Brian Jones of Georgetown, Ohio.
State Police say the crash happened 5:15 Monday afternoon on Interstate 64 westbound near Wayne City.
Troopers say a semi was traveling westbound in a construction zone, when for unknown reasons, the driver struck the concrete bridge barrier multiple times, then left the roadway.
We're told the semi struck a tree and overturned.
ISP say Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by the Wayne County Coroner.
We're told the roadway was closed during the crash investigation, but has since reopened.
The investigation remains on-going.