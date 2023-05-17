Man now facing murder charge after shooting at Henderson motel

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEVV) — A man who was previously charged with attempted murder in connection to a recent shooting, is now facing a murder charge.
Tuesday, officials with the Henderson Police Department said that 31-year-old Dasean Saunders was arrested and booked into the Daviess County Jail after police say he was located in Owensboro.
Jail records now show Saunders was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center and charged with murder on Wednesday.
As we previously reported, a man was shot at the Holiday Motel Saturday night. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with a bullet wound to his chest.
Saunders will be in court on May 18th, at 10:00 a.m.
