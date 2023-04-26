Man on a mission to make sure every child can have a bicycle

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — One man, Bobby Francis, has made it his mission to make sure no child goes without a bike, taking donated bicycles, fixing them up, and giving them out for free. He calls it Bobby's Bikes & Wheels.
44News caught up with Bobby on Wednesday morning as he waited for a customer to arrive. Even then, first thing in the morning, there were several donated bikes sitting out front from the night before.
Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, Bobby has dedicated himself to taking care of his wife and making sure no kid misses out on the classic childhood experience of biking around with friends.
He told 44News the story of how it all started:
”A couple kids were riding bicycles, and there was a couple kids that didn’t have bicycles that started talking to me. I asked the two boys where their bicycles were, and they told me that mom couldn’t afford to buy them a bicycle. I told them to come back in a couple days, that I would get on Facebook and talk to my family and friends. The very first night I did that, I had a lady drop off about 122 bicycles. My wife told me that I had a calling, and that I should go with it, so that’s what I’m doing.”
Since then, Bobby says he’s donated over 4,000 bicycles. ”Some days I may pass out ten, twenty bicycles. Some days I may pass out two or three. Some days, none.”
All kids' bikes are free, but he also sells adult bikes for as little as $30. Prices that low are often under 10% of the bike’s retail value. ”I’m not into it for the money," Bobby said. "It’s my pride and joy doing this.” Proceeds from adult bike sales help Bobby buy parts for kids' bikes.
Around the neighborhood, he's often recognized for his generosity. ”I was at the grocery store one day, and I heard some kid say “mommy, there’s Bobby the bike man," so I know at least I touched that heart.”
After a quick break to check on his wife, his first customer of the day, Isaac Smith, arrived. In under a minute, Smith found a bike with red flames on its sides that he knew his 8-year-old son would love.
”He’s going to be really, really surprised when he gets home from school today with a cool new bike to ride around the neighborhood on," Smith said. "[I'll love] seeing his smile when he gets home from school.”
”That’s what I love to hear,” Bobby said in response. ”I’m going to keep doing it until people stop donating. When they stop donating, I’ll stop donating.”
If you have an unused bike lying around, connect with Bobby on Facebook, and he’ll put it to good use.