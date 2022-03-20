 Skip to main content
Man Passed Out Behind the Wheel Arrested After Chase with Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies

Marisa Patwa

A man who was passed out behind the wheel of a car has been arrested on several charges after a pursuit with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they got a call about 29-year-old Garry J. Neal being passed out in his car at US231 and Burton Road.

Neal was already wanted for several charges, from shoplifting to a DUI.

When deputies arrived and tried to confront Neal, he sped off in his car, according to court records.

Neal then led deputies on a chase until he crashed into a trailer. 

After a chase on foot, deputies captured Neal. 

He was arrested on five outstanding warrants and several new charges from the pursuit.

Neal is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.

