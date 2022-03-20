Man Passed Out Behind the Wheel Arrested After Chase with Daviess County Sheriff's Deputies

A man who was passed out behind the wheel of a car has been arrested on several charges after a pursuit with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies say they got a call about 29-year-old Garry J. Neal being passed out in his car at US231 and Burton Road.
Neal was already wanted for several charges, from shoplifting to a DUI.
When deputies arrived and tried to confront Neal, he sped off in his car, according to court records.
Neal then led deputies on a chase until he crashed into a trailer.
After a chase on foot, deputies captured Neal.
He was arrested on five outstanding warrants and several new charges from the pursuit.
Neal is being held at the Daviess County Detention Center.