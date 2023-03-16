Man pepper sprays library employee in the face

A Henderson man faces charges after a scary encounter with an Evansville library employee.
Evansville Police say they received a call Wednesday at EVPL Central.
Police say 33-year-old Zachary New was asked to leave several times after filming people without their consent.
A library employee was showing New the library's policy on filming when authorities say New pepper sprayed the victim in the face.
EPD says surveillance video showed multiple interactions between New and the employee.
New was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail and faces a battery charge.