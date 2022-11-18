Man recovering after house fire in Greenville

One man is recovering after his pole barn home caught on fire.
The Greenville Fire Department says they responded to the blaze Thursday afternoon in the 4500 block of KY-1163.
Officials say while fighting the fire, part of the roof collapsed in the middle of the home, making it harder to put out.
We're told the man suffered second degree burns to the right side of his body. He was taken to the hospital to be treated.
Firefighters were unable to locate two missing dogs of the homeowners.
Fire officials say the cause has not yet been determined.