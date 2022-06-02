Man rescued from grain bin in Spencer County

A man was rescued from a grain bin on a farm in Richland City Thursday evening. That's in Spencer county. Rescue crews from both Spencer and Warrick County responded.
Dispatchers tell 44News the call came in around 2:15 pm for a man stuck inside of a grain bin. He was freed several hours later.
According to the Luce Fire Territory, they were among a group of first responders who were dispatched to the grain entrapment.
According to social media post by Luce Fire Territory, the victim is expected to be okay. They also called it a "taxing" situation that required a lot of hands to make the safe rescue a possibility.
Other agencies responding to the incident included Chrisney Fire, Yankeetown Fire, Boonville Fire Rescue and Spencer County EMS.