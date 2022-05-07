Man rescues elderly neighbor from house fire Saturday morning

A man rescued his elderly neighbor from a house fire Saturday morning on E Illinois Street.
According to the Evansville Fire Department, a neighbor saw the fire, called 911 and went to check on the homeowner, who was in his living room.
He rescued him, taking him outside before first responders got there.
Fire fighters located the flames in the kitchen and it was extinguished in 20 minutes.
There was fire damage in the kitchen and heavy smoke damage throughout the rest of the house.
The homeowner was taken to St. Vincent and has been treated for smoke inhalation.
The house is considered a loss, with the homeowner now displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but fire officials say it looks like it was accidental.