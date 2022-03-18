Man Sent to Hospital After Friday Morning Shooting in Evansville

The Evansville Police Department is investigating a Friday morning shooting that happened outside of a bar on West Franklin Street.
According to EPD, officers responded to a shots-fired call outside of Chasers Bar and Grill just after 2:00 a.m.
Officers located a man who had been shot in the foot, who went to Deaconess Midtown hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They also found a handgun in a nearby alley.
According to EPD, the victim said that he didn't know the suspect. The suspect was described as a white man wearing a red and white striped shirt.
EPD says the shooter was able to get away before officers arrived, and that a K9 was unable to find him.
At this time, the shooter hasn't been identified. EPD is asking anyone with information to call (812) 436-7979.