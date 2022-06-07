Man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of Owensboro teen

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Warrick, Spencer, Vanderburgh, east central Posey and north central Daviess Counties through 515 PM CDT... At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Santa Claus to near Blairsville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Grandview around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Melody Hill, Evansville and Newburgh. This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 16. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH