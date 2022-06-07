 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Warrick,
Spencer, Vanderburgh, east central Posey and north central Daviess
Counties through 515 PM CDT...

At 425 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from 7 miles southwest of Santa Claus to near
Blairsville. Movement was southeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Grandview around 445 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Melody Hill,
Evansville and Newburgh.

This includes Interstate 69 in Indiana between Mile Markers 1 and 16.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
breaking

Man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of Owensboro teen

  • Updated
  • 0
Jaikorian Johnson trial

Two months after he was convicted by a jury, a judge Tuesday handed down the maximum sentence on Jaikorian Johnson, the man convicted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Owensboro in August 2020. 

Johnson will serve 10 years for 2nd degree manslaughter and 5 years for each of the 4 wanton endangerment charges. 

That equals a total of 30 years, but Johnson won't be imprisoned that long. Second-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony and wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, and state law caps the maximum sentences for those felonies at 20 years.

The judge denied the defense's request for new verdict or new trial. 

Previous Story: Suspect Found Not Guilty of Murder in 2020 Shooting Death of Owensboro Teen

The now 18-year-old was 17 when he was charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old Corban Henry in 2018. He was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and other charges. 

Recommended for you