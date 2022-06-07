Man sentenced in 2020 shooting death of Owensboro teen

Two months after he was convicted by a jury, a judge Tuesday handed down the maximum sentence on Jaikorian Johnson, the man convicted in the shooting death of a 15-year-old in Owensboro in August 2020.
Johnson will serve 10 years for 2nd degree manslaughter and 5 years for each of the 4 wanton endangerment charges.
That equals a total of 30 years, but Johnson won't be imprisoned that long. Second-degree manslaughter is a Class C felony and wanton endangerment is a Class D felony, and state law caps the maximum sentences for those felonies at 20 years.
The judge denied the defense's request for new verdict or new trial.
Previous Story: Suspect Found Not Guilty of Murder in 2020 Shooting Death of Owensboro Teen
The now 18-year-old was 17 when he was charged with fatally shooting 15-year-old Corban Henry in 2018. He was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and other charges.