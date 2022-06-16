 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. While scattered
showers and thunderstorms tomorrow will provide for some
lowering of high temperatures compared to today, a heat
advisory may be needed for portions of the Quad State tomorrow.
Some relief is on the way for the weekend. However, the heat
will return next week, with highs near 100 in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

&&

Man sentenced in murder of Wayne County deputy files to withdraw guilty plea

  • Updated
  • 0
Ray Tate Court Appearance

Ray Tate

The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of a Wayne County, Illinois deputy is looking to walk back on that charge.

Wayne County Court records show that 40-year-old Ray Tate filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea and vacate his sentence.

As part of a plea deal, Tate pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley.

Tate was then sentenced to life in prison.

A status hearing is currently scheduled for June 28 at 11:00 a.m., where Tate's motion will be discussed.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you