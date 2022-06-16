Man sentenced in murder of Wayne County deputy files to withdraw guilty plea

The man who pleaded guilty to murder in the fatal shooting of a Wayne County, Illinois deputy is looking to walk back on that charge.

Wayne County Court records show that 40-year-old Ray Tate filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea and vacate his sentence.

As part of a plea deal, Tate pleaded guilty to murder in the shooting death of Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley.

Tate was then sentenced to life in prison.

A status hearing is currently scheduled for June 28 at 11:00 a.m., where Tate's motion will be discussed.