...AIR QUALITY ALERT NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MIDNIGHT CDT THURSDAY
NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Thursday, June 30, for the following Southwest Indiana counties,
Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert extends the ongoing active alert through midnight CDT
Thursday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds, and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting of Evansville woman

  Updated
  • 0
Christopher T Britton, 32, of Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)

An Evansville man who was found guilty of attempted murder was sentenced on Wednesday. 

Prosecutors say 32-year-old Christopher Britton was sentence to 50 years in prison.

Britton was arrested back in September 2021 after a woman was found shot multiple times and left for dead on the side of Diamond Avenue.

The shooting victim was found by an Evansville Police Department Sergeant who's credited with saving her life.

Britton will begin serving his prison sentence immediately at the Indiana Department of Correction.

