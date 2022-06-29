Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for shooting of Evansville woman

An Evansville man who was found guilty of attempted murder was sentenced on Wednesday.
Prosecutors say 32-year-old Christopher Britton was sentence to 50 years in prison.
Britton was arrested back in September 2021 after a woman was found shot multiple times and left for dead on the side of Diamond Avenue.
The shooting victim was found by an Evansville Police Department Sergeant who's credited with saving her life.
Britton will begin serving his prison sentence immediately at the Indiana Department of Correction.