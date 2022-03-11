Man Sentenced to Prison for Arson of Evansville's Diamond Avenue Flea Market

A man accused of arson in connection to a large fire that happened in Evansville back in May of 2021 received his sentencing on Friday.
26-year-old Christopher Liggett of Evansville was sentenced to four years in prison followed by two years of work release and two years on a substance abuse rehabilitation program.
Authorities arrested Liggett back in May of 2021 after a large fire broke out at the Diamond Avenue Flea Market, causing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Police said that Liggett admitted to starting the massive fire, which took hours to fully extinguish. He was charged with Arson and dozens of counts of Criminal Mischief.
As we reported back in February, Liggett entered a plea agreement just before his jury trial was scheduled to take place. We're told he pleaded guilty to all charges.