Man Sentenced to Prison for Arson of Evansville's Diamond Avenue Flea Market

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches. * WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally along and east of a line from Dexter Missouri to Cairo, Harrisburg, and Mount Carmel Illinois. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on bridges. Travelers should prepare for worsening road conditions for the evening commute and allow extra time to reach your destination. Visibilities may drop significantly on the road due to the snow. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 4 PM CST today through 1 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the single digits above zero overnight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&