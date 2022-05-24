 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to prison for attempted murder after shooting at Evansville McDonald's

Jerome Height, Vanderburgh County Jail

An Evansville, Indiana man has received his sentencing after being charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened back in April of 2021.

Court records show 27-year-old Jerome Height was sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection to the shooting.

The shooting happened at the McDonald's restaurant at the corner of Highway 41 and Washington Avenue in Evansville. 

Authorities said that security camera footage showed a man buying food in the drive-thru when he was struck with a barrage of gunfire.

Height was originally facing other charges, but those charges were dismissed when he pleaded guilty to attempted murder in a plea agreement.

Height will serve his 20-year sentence at the Indiana Department of Correction. He was credited for 132 days served in jail.

